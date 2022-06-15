Two local men charged in conspiracy to steal mail from Louisville post office

As part of the conspiracy, the two possessed an "arrow key", a special key used to open official mail collection boxes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two local men have been charged with conspiring to steal mail from USPS boxes and unlawfully possessing a postal key that opened official mail collection boxes.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Jeffersontown Police Department are investigating the case.

A federal grand jury in Louisville returned the indictment on Wednesday.

According to the indictment, on June 8, two men, Angel Martin, 23, and Brandon King, 20, were involved in a conspiracy to steal mail from United States Postal Service's collection boxes on Hunsinger Lane and Billtown Road in Louisville, Kentucky.

As part of the conspiracy, the two possessed an "arrow key", a special key used to open official mail collection boxes.

They're both charged with conspiring to "steal mail from an authorized depository for mail matter", and "unlawful possession of a key suited to locks on authorized receptacles for the deposit and delivery of mail matter."

If convicted, each of them could face a maximum of 15 years in prison. And since they would be in the federal system, they would not be offered parole.

Their court appearances have not been scheduled yet.

