'That's a very vulnerable situation': Spencer County neighborhood reports car, home break-ins

The Spencer County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects involved in a string of car break-ins Thursday morning in the Arbor Green area of Fisherville.

Example video title will go here for this video

The Spencer County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify several suspects linked to a string of break-ins in Fisherville on Thursday.

According to law enforcement, a call came into dispatch around 3 a.m. from a concerned homeowner living in the Arbor Green housing development. She told them there appeared to be at least three men, in their teens to early 20s, rummaging through cars in the neighborhood.

Spencer County Sheriff Scott Herndon said the suspects had stolen garage door openers from several vehicles, using them to gain access to the garages.

Herndon also reported at least one instance where a homeowner woke up to both their garage door and the interior door being left open.

"Any time someone's coming into a garage of a house while you're sleeping, that's a very vulnerable situation," Herndon said.

For those living in the area, violated doesn't even begin to describe how they're feeling.

"They have access to your home and it's just, you worry about your safety and your family's safety," one Arbor Green homeowner said.

That homeowner, who said her name was Holly and asked WHAS11 not to use her last name for safety purposes, said her smart doorbell camera caught one of the suspects breaking into her car.

"Seeing the video of him inside my car, it just kind of makes you feel icky," she said.

Unfortunately, it's a situation those living in Arbor Green know all too well.

Four months ago, another neighbor caught suspects, doing the exact same thing on her security camera. She didn't want to be identified for safety purposes as well.

"It was intimidating, but it was nice to know that we caught it and they were caught in the area," the homeowner said.

As for Thursday, once police responded to the scene, they found a car parked in the roadway which came back as stolen. Inside, Herndon said officers found multiple firearms and marijuana.

He said the suspects had been hiding, unbeknownst to law enforcement who'd been on the scene for about 90 minutes, before stealing another vehicle.

That led to a 10 to 15-minute pursuit, Herndon said, ending in Jeffersontown.

"We stayed with them the whole time but then they pulled into the Circle K in [Jeffersontown], jumped out and took off on foot," he said.

Herndon said the suspects ran away from the gas station on Taylorsville Road and toward the neighboring homes.

Officers lost the individuals while pursuing them on-foot but later received security camera video from someone in the area which contains footage of the three. He hopes releasing it to the public may help law enforcement identify them.

The Spencer County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone who has information regarding the incident to contact them at (502) 477-3200.

The Louisville Metro Police Department and Jeffersontown Police are assisting the sheriff's office in its investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.