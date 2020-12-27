Police: 1 dead in Jeffersontown shooting, victim identified

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of a Ramada Inn. The Coroner's Office identified the man as 22-year-old Madin Ali.

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — According to a Jeffersontown Police Department spokesperson, one man is dead after a shooting in a Ramada Inn parking lot.

The shooting occurred overnight Dec. 27 in the 9700 block of Bluegrass Parkway.

Police located the man, who had been shot in the parking lot and transported him to University of Louisville Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man as 22-year-old Madin Ali of Louisville.

Police did not confirm if there were any suspects at this time but said the investigation remains ongoing.

