Jefferson County Grand Jury indicts man on murder, rape charges

James Peters, a convicted sex offender, has been charged with the murder and rape of Louisville mother Mary "Nikki" Solinger.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple charges Tuesday, including murder and rape.

According to the Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine, James Peters, a convicted sex offender, has been charged with the murder and rape of Louisville mother Mary "Nikki" Solinger. His other charges include burglary and voyeurism.

Police said Peters and Solinger were neighbors in the Crescent Hill neighborhood.

LMPD said Solinger was killed in her Crescent Hill home on April 18, found strangled with signs of sexual abuse.

Police said evidence was collected and tested, and came back positive with DNA from 66-year-old Peters; he had previously been charged with first-degree rape in Nelson County.

Solinger's sister-in-law, Amy Solinger Porco, said she was a caring mother of three.

"Nikki was probably one of the kindest people you could ever meet,” Solinger Porco said. "Wonderful person - if you never met her, you don't know what you're missing."

Peters will be arraigned Monday, Aug. 8 Wine said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.