Federal grand jury indicts Shawnee Park suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal grand jury indicted the Shawnee Park shooting suspect with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person Wednesday.

According to the press release, court documents show 30-year-old Herbert Lee was in possession of a handgun on July 10. Three previous convicted felonies prevent him from having a firearm.

He will remain in state custody and will be scheduled to make a court appearance; if convicted he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison according to the release.

Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police also released the unedited body camera footage from July 10. Viewer discretion is advised.

In the incident Lee has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment of a police officer, convicted felon in possession of handgun and fleeing or evading police.

He also faces several charges from other active cases including wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun as a felon. Those charges aren’t connected to the Shawnee Park shooting.

The Office of the Inspector General also wants to speak with witnesses who may have seen the shooting between the officers and Lee on July 10. You can call (502) 574-5555 or via email at OIG@louisvilleky.gov.

