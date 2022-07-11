Grand jury indicts 2 teens in connection with deadly bus stop shooting of JCPS student

Sixteen-year-old Demaurion Moore and Mekhi Cable were formally arraigned on the charges Monday. That indictment was handed down on June 29.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two of the teens involved in the 2021 murder of a Jefferson County Public School student have now been indicted by a grand jury.

Sixteen-year-old Demaurion Moore and Mekhi Cable were formally arraigned on the charges Monday. That indictment was handed down on June 29.

Moore was previously charged in the fatal shooting of Tyree Smith while he stood on a JCPS bus stop last September. Prosecutors had not released Cable’s name in the prior indictment. They face several wanton endangerment charges for students caught in the crossfire during that incident.

In addition to the death of Smith, Moore and Cable have been tied to the March 2021 shooting of a juvenile and the murder of 15-year-old Cortez Duncan on Thanksgiving of the same year.

Their charges include murder, criminal attempt murder, assault (first and second degree), receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a minor and possession of a defaced firearm.

Both will be charged as adults.

A pretrial conference is set for Aug. 19.

