Grand jury indicts man on multiple charges related to 2020 double murder

Mahlon Harris is charged with the deaths of Antonia Lucas and Daniel Key, Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grand jury has indicted a man on two counts of murder and other charges for a deadly shooting on Dec. 31, 2020.

The two were found dead in a car in Smoketown.

At the time, neighbors said family had been out looking for Lucas and found the car by tracking her cell phone.

"I came out to see what was going on, and it was the family," Tiffany said. "Clearly the family was upset, they've been looking for this female and they didn't know the person that she was with."

Tiffany lived close to where the car was found. She did not give her last name at the time.

