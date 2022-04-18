Louisville police conducting death investigation after woman's body found near Frankfort Ave.

An LMPD spokesperson said the woman was found dead Monday afternoon on S. Birchwood Ave. Her identity and cause of death have not been released.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating the death of a woman in the Crescent Hill neighborhood.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a person down on S. Birchwood Ave. near Frankfort Ave. Monday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the body of a woman who had died.

Additional details about the investigation were not immediately available. Mitchell said the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, but it is currently being considered a death investigation.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

