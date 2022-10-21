I-64 Eastbound, some Westbound lanes reopen near Cochran Tunnel following fatal crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastbound I-64 lanes have now reopened following a fatal crash near the Cochran Tunnel.
Original Story:
I-64 west and east bound lanes are all closed Friday morning at the Cochran tunnel following a fatal car crash in the early morning hours.
MetroSafe said this crash happened around 4:30 a.m. According to Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), police were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash on I-64 Eastbound near Grinstead and the tunnels.
Police say a man lost control of his car while traveling eastbound and hit a light pole. He was pronounced dead on scene.
East and westbound lanes of I-64 near Grinstead and the tunnels are currently closed as the investigation continues and crews work to clear the scene.
Just before 6 a.m., Trimarc tweeted the closure would last through the morning commute hours, about two or three hours.
