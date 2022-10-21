I-64 Eastbound, some Westbound lanes reopen near Cochran Tunnel following fatal crash

Police say a man lost control of his car while traveling eastbound and hit a light pole.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastbound I-64 lanes have now reopened following a fatal crash near the Cochran Tunnel.

Original Story:

I-64 west and east bound lanes are all closed Friday morning at the Cochran tunnel following a fatal car crash in the early morning hours.

MetroSafe said this crash happened around 4:30 a.m. According to Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), police were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash on I-64 Eastbound near Grinstead and the tunnels.

Police say a man lost control of his car while traveling eastbound and hit a light pole. He was pronounced dead on scene.

East and westbound lanes of I-64 near Grinstead and the tunnels are currently closed as the investigation continues and crews work to clear the scene.

Just before 6 a.m., Trimarc tweeted the closure would last through the morning commute hours, about two or three hours.

NET Alert

1682: I-64 East and West at the MM 8.4 in Jefferson County for 2-3 hours dues to a vehicle crash. — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) October 21, 2022

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.