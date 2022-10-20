Woman who died after 'barrage of gunfire' identified, police investigating

The Jefferson Police Detective Division said their investigators uncovered another occupant fled the vehicle just prior to the 'barrage of gunfire.'

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police identified the woman who died after being shot to death on the morning of Oct. 17.

Jeffersonville Police said they responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court.

Officers said when they arrived on scene they located La’Aundra Owens who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle in the parking lot area.

The Jefferson Police Detective Division said EMS responded and confirmed Owens died due to her injuries.

Officials said the Indiana State Police responded and assisted by processing the crime scene. Jeffersonville Police Department Detectives immediately responded to the scene and began their investigation.

The Jefferson Police Detective Division said it was determined the focus of the shooting was the vehicle that Owens was in and their investigators uncovered another occupant fled the vehicle just prior to the 'barrage of gunfire.'

The investigation is on-going and active.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime please contact The Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at (812) 285-6535 or Dispatch Center at (812) 283-6633.

