'There ain't no justice in this town.' | Protesters call for accountability within LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many gathered at Jefferson Square to call for accountability within Louisville Metro Police Department. Prominent figures such as civil rights activist Mattie Jones, Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, and Denorver "Dee" Garrett were among those in attendance.

During a recent arrest, Garrett was punched multiple times by an LMPD officer.

Protesters chanted, "There ain't no justice in this town," while multiple spoke about their experiences with police brutality. Outrage, anger, and frustration were some of the words used to describe the emotions felt by those in attendance.

LMPD has opened a public standards investigation into the incident during Garrett's arrest. Calls for reform were heard as speakers spoke about the change they would like to see within Louisville.

"Not tomorrow, not next month. Right now this police department needs to be reformed and reorganized," said Jones.

Jones, Garrett and others called for systematic change within LMPD but also communication.

This press conference comes after Mayor Fischer presented his mayoral budget to Metro Council. But Neal Robertson, the President of the West Louisville Urban Coalition says LMPD should have gotten less.

"Even though they didn't defund the police, as he said it's the same, so he basically gave them more money than we think they should have," he said.

He says more money should be funnelled into West Louisville but Robertson also called for new leadership.

"We need a clean sweep, everyone that is in office now, get them out," he said.

LMPD and the FOP could not be reached for comment.

