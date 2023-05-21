Weekend gun violence continues with 3 men shot in PRP, LMPD confirms

Metro Police says at least 11 people, including a three-year-old and a 5-year-old, have been victims to gun violence on Saturday and Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a weekend filled with gun violence, Metro Police said three more people have been injured in a shooting incident in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

According to Metro Police, officers responded to a scene in the 7200 block of Grandmeadow Lane around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

A man was found at that location with a gunshot wound. He was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a short time later, two other males had shown up at Southwest Hospital with gunshot wounds. They believe the men are connected to the same incident.

No other details were made available.

This is the latest of shootings that have spanned the Metro area over the weekend.

Metro Police responded to 3400 block of Bank Street Saturday around 10:42 p.m. after three teenagers and a woman were shot.

Police are also investigating a shooting that left a woman and her 5-year-old son injured on 24th and Magazine in Russell. A three-year-old was with the victims but was unharmed in the incident.

A three-year-old was also injured in a separate incident on 32nd and Greenwood Avenue. That child is expected to survive.

Early Sunday, Metro Police said a man was shot after an apparent carjacking in the 1200 block of Dixie Highway in Park Hill.

The victims in all of these incident have non-life threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

If you have any information that can help police in any of these incidents, you can contact them at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

