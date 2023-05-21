LMPD investigating after man shot during carjacking in Park Hill neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a carjacking/shooting in the 1200 block of Dixie Highway around 4:30 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot after a carjacking in the Park Hill neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a man that had been shot.

He told officers that a man and woman took his vehicle at gunpoint.

The victim further stated that as he was running away, the man fired shots at him hitting him in the leg.

The man and women fled in the victim's vehicle.

The victim was transported to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

The LMPD Robbery Unit is handling the investigation.

