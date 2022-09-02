Oldham County Police looking for suspect in liquor store robbery

The man walked into Prospect Liquors with a handgun, demanded money from an employee, then fled toward Jefferson County in a silver sedan.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Prospect liquor store and fled in a silver Nissan sedan toward Jefferson County on Sept. 2.

Around 10 a.m., Oldham County Police responded to the call of a robbery at Prospect Liquors in the 1300 block of West Highway 42.

Surveillance shows a man wearing a mask over his face, armed with a handgun, entering the liquor store and demanding the clerk give him money.

After taking an unknown amount of money, the man fled the scene in a silver sedan, officials say.

No injuries were reported to any of the business's employees at the time of the robbery.

This incident is still under investigation, we will update this story with more details as we learn more.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact OCPD at (502) 222-1300, or anonymously online at OCPD Report a Tip or Crime.

