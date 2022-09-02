Two Louisville men walked into hospital with gunshot wounds

LMPD says the shooting occurred in an alley in the Shawnee neighborhood; no arrests have been made at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men walked into UofL Hospital Sept. 1 at around 10 p.m., suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to a Louisville Metro Police press release, the shooting that caused the men's wounds occurred in an alley in the 4300 block of Vermont Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Both men's injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time, according to police officials.

There are no arrests at this time and anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.