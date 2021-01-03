Police: 1 injured following shooting in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in Fairdale.
Metro Police officers were called out to the 400 block of Mt. Holly Road around 9:30 p.m.
Police found a man in his 20’s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police do not have any suspects.
If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
RELATED VIDEO