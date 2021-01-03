Police: 1 injured following shooting in Fairdale

Metro Police said a man in his 20's was injured on Mt. Holly Road Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in Fairdale.

Metro Police officers were called out to the 400 block of Mt. Holly Road around 9:30 p.m.

Police found a man in his 20’s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

