LMPD: 1 injured in Russell neighborhood shooting

A man believed to be in his mid-20s was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police have no suspects in custody.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), one man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of S 18th Street around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Once on the scene, officers located a man in his mid-20's suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are suspected to be non-life threatening.

Police have no suspects in custody at this time, and detectives are continuing to investigate the matter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

