Shooting in Parkland leaves 1 dead, LMPD confirms

Metro Police said the incident happened in the 3000 block of Greenwood Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for answers after a person was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Greenwood Avenue following reports of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man was found at the location with gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

LMPD said their investigators were canvassing the area in hopes of finding leads.

If you have any information that can help police in this investigation, or others, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

