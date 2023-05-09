LMPD: Man arrested for shooting woman, leaving her paralyzed, during January home invasion

Authorities said a 12-year-old found the intruder before letting the woman know a stranger was in their home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is facing serious charges after a terrifying home invasion earlier this year.

Cory Carney, 43, broke into a woman's home in the California neighborhood on Jan. 22, 2023, and shot her multiple times during an altercation, Louisville Metro Police said.

According to Carney's arrest citation, two young children were inside the home during the incident.

Police said one of the children woke up and saw a man they did not know inside their home. The 12-year-old child went to the woman's room and told her there was a stranger inside the house.

When the woman found Carney inside her home, she immediately confronted him. During the altercation, the man shot her at least four times, police said.

Once police arrived, the woman was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital. Carney had already fled the scene, however.

Several days later, police spoke with the victim at the hospital and she was able to identify Carney from a photo pack of suspects.

Hospital staff told LMPD the woman was left paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

Carney was arrested on Monday and is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

LMPD said Carney has been convicted of several felonies in Kentucky in the past and was out on probation at the time of the home invasion.

