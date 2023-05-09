LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Shelby Park neighborhood

Police said officers responded to a call of a shooting at S. Preston Street and Marret Avenue around noon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Shelby Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to a call of a shooting at South Preston Street and Marret Avenue around noon.

When they got there, police said officers found a man who had been fatally shot. He died at the scene they said.

No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

