LMPD: 2 adults, 5 year old injured in Chickasaw neighborhood shooting

Police say all three of the victims' injuries appear to be non-life threatening. There are no suspects in the shooting at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), two adults and a 5-year-old girl were injured in a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Police say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of South 36th Street. Once on the scene, LMPD located a man, woman and girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both adults were transported to University of Louisville Hospital and the girl was taken to Norton Children's Hospital. All of their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police have no suspects in the matter at this time. LMPD's investigation remains ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.