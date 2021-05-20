Teenager killed in dirt bike crash near Valley Station

Police said a 14-year-old riding a dirt bike ran into an SUV after running a stop sign. He died at the hospital Wednesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said a teenager riding a dirt bike is dead after a crash Wednesday night.

According to a release sent by LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Winding Stream Dr. and Winding Stream Way near Dixie HIghway around 8:30 p.m.

Police believe a 14-year-old boy was riding a "dirt bike style motorcycle" on Winding Stream Way and went through the intersection without stopping at the stop sign. He ran into an SUV coming from Winding Stream Dr. and was thrown from the bike.

Mitchell said the boy was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Other than his age, information about his identity has not been released.

The people inside the SUV were not injured. Mitchell said the LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, but charges are not expected.

