LMPD officer involved in crash on Preston Highway

The officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after being struck while attempting to make a U-turn.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), an officer was involved in a car crash and was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with minor injuries.

LMPD's preliminary investigation reveals an officer was traveling northbound in the 8600 block of Preston Highway around 10 a.m. Sunday and attempted to make a U-turn from the right line.

While attempting the turn, the officer was struck on the driver's side by a car also traveling northbound in the left lane.

As a result, the officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other car was not injured.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

