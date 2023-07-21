Car crash in downtown Louisville kills 1, police investigating

Police said as the vehicle approached the south side of the Heigold House Façade the driver lost control.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a single vehicle collision in downtown Louisville early Friday morning.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a motor vehicle collision in the 1400 block of Frankfort Ave around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle collision.

LMPD said their preliminary investigation reveals that a passenger vehicle was speeding northbound on Frankfort Avenue.

Police said as the vehicle approached the south side of the Heigold House Façade, near River Road, the driver lost control striking a concrete curb and then crashing into the concrete base of the façade.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the driver dead.

Officers said the driver, an adult man and sole occupant of the vehicle, wasn't wearing a seat belt.

It doesn't appear the landmark itself was damaged, officers said.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

