LMPD cruiser involved in injury-collision in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

An LMPD marked cruiser and another car crashed into each other near the S. Jackson St. and E. Chestnut St. intersection on Wednesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Police cruiser and another car crashed into each other in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., LMPD officers responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection on South Jackson Street and East Chestnut Street, according to an LMPD news release.

Officer on scene found a 2-vehicle collision that involved a car and an LMPD marked cruiser. Officials say the officer involved in the accident was not on an emergency run at the time of the crash.

Emergency Medical Services transported two occupants from the car to UofL Hospital. Officials believe they will survive.

The officer involved in the crash refused treatment and officials say they are "OK".

LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation. The cause of the collision is currently unknown.

