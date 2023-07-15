Community honors LMPD officer who died from injuries following motorcycle crash in March; raises money for family

"We just like to come together and take care of our own people."

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Honoring an officer who gave more than 18 years of his life to service, the FOP Lodge hosted a fundraiser for the family of Officer Rob Oliver.

It's proof for those who knew Oliver best, that as time goes on, lasting memories only grow stronger.

"My dad is was an amazing man," Rob Oliver's daughter, Kathryn Oliver, said. "He served his community for many years. He's a very disciplined man."

The officer worked with Jeffersonville Police before joining LMPD. He also served in military and LMPD honor guard.

"He enjoyed everything about the police department, even though he was ready for retirement," Kathryn Oliver said.

He was ready for a retirement, that tragically would never come.

Oliver died after a serious motorcycle crash, in March

"Officer Oliver spent his lifetime in service to others," LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said, at the time. "[He] was known for his abundance of kindness and quiet generosity."

"Losing my dad. It's hurt a lot. But it's made a very big impact on my life as well. And my kids," Kathryn Oliver said.

The family is now seeing the impact and reach of Oliver's life, as a community comes together, for one of their own.

"We just like to come together and take care of our own people," Marty Kleier, the chapter president of the Blue Knights, said. "We're just helping to raise money for the family to help pay bills and for family issues."

Countless raised money and remembered Oliver the best way they know how--with the things he loved: a poker tournament and hours-long motorcycle ride.

"He just loved motorcycles. He loved every bike," Kleier said. "Just a great guy, a great officer. Everybody he met, it was like he knew you for years."

►Contact reporter Connor Steffen at csteffen@whas11.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.