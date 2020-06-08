9-Month-old baby dies following deadly crash in Shively

A baby girl, 21-year-old Stephaun Dotson, and 44-year-old Annjanette Senter have all passed from injuries sustained in the crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A nine-month-old baby girl has passed following a deadly crash in Shively last Monday.

Josh Meyers with the Shively Police Department tells WHAS11 that the baby that was in critical condition, died on August 3.

On July 27, officers were responding to a domestic violence situation when the suspect drove off.

As officers tried to approach him, police say the suspect crashed into two cars at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane.

The infant, 21-year-old Stephaun Dotson, and 44-year-old Annjanette Senter have all passed from injuries sustained in the crash.

There are also other victims injured in the crash.

Guy Brison and a 17-year-old have been arrested in the incident.

Brison has been charged on July 31 with two counts of murder, assault, feeling police, and receiving stolen property.

