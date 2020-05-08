Police: 1 adult, juvenile arrested after leading police on 2-county pursuit following carjacking and robbery

Police said the incidents began early Monday on Bannon Crossings Drive near Bardstown Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested and adult and a juvenile they said were responsible for a carjacking and robbery, later leading officers after a chase in two different counties.

According to a news release, police said around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to that carjacking on Bannon Crossings Drive near Bardstown Road, where a maroon Lexus was stolen.

Several hours later, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in eastern Jefferson County.

Police said the suspects' vehicle matched the maroon Lexus.

Officers chase the car into Oldham County and back into Jefferson County before the suspects’ stopped and ran off into the woods near Lake Louisvilla.

Officers and a K-9 were able to find them.

Police said the suspects were also persons of interest in other incidents that also happened on Tuesday.

The adult suspect's name has not yet been released.

