Dixie Highway crash leaves 1 man dead, 1 infant in critical condition, multiple others injured; suspect still at large

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has died from injuries sustained in a car crash Monday night that also left a baby, and multiple others injured according to Shively Police.

Around 11:35 p.m. on Monday, Shively police were called to the Shively Center in the 4400 block of Dixie Highway from reports of a possible domestic violence situation between a man and a woman.

Once officers arrived on the scene they located the matching light-colored Nissan pickup truck that matched the description of the report given. The suspect, however, could not be seen by officers. Once officers approached the truck to investigate the call the truck sped away through the parking lot onto Heaton Road, then northbound on Dixie Highway.

According to Shively police, officers felt the woman victim could still be in danger, so they attempted to catch up with the pickup truck. The truck was speeding, and as it approached the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane it was seen switching lanes while running a red light at the intersection.

As the suspect's truck approached the Crums Lane intersection is collided with another car that was going west to east on Crums Lane with the green light. Upon preliminary investigation, it shows the suspect truck struck another car in the southbound lane of Dixie Highway.

By the time officers arrived at the car crash, two men had fled from the truck. One 17-year-old male was arrested immediately, and he was charged with Fleeing or Evading Police on foot.

Shively police say that they are still trying to locate the other male suspect from the truck and the woman involved in the domestic incident.

The first car struck had a man driver that is said to be in fair condition, a woman passenger who was ejected from that car is in critical condition. A 9-month-old baby was also in the back seat of that car and is listed in critical condition. There was a 21-year-old man in the back of the same car who was transported to University of Louisville hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The second car struck had a male driver who was no injured and three small girls who sustained bumps and bruises from the accident. The woman who was also in the car had minor injuries.

Upon further investigation, it appears the suspect's car was stolen out of Shelbyville according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Shively Police at 502-448-6181 or their anonymous tip line at 502-930-2773.

