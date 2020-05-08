‘It’s tragic’ Mother prays for arrest in son’s murder as data shows increase in homicides, fewer being solved

Records show there have been 86 homicides since January 1, 2020, and 34% have been solved.

Data from the Louisville Metro Police Department shows officers are responding to more murders in 2020, but solving fewer.

Records show there have been 86 homicides since January 1, 2020, and 34% have been solved.

In 2019, there were 61 homicides through August 5, and 43% were solved.

“I have not seen the fatal [solve rates] this low in I don't know how many years, period,” said Gamechangers Executive Director Chrisopher 2X. “They usually hover around 40%, and 50% all the time.”

He works with families who have lost someone to gun violence, and says many don't feel like a priority.

“We could easily point to the COVID-19 shutdown and the continuum of that, we could easily talk about some of the social advocacy efforts for equality and the unrest connected to that as it relates to resources being pulled in many ways,” he explained.

Kehians Brown said she is heartbroken to hear that crime continues to climb in Louisville. There was another killing Tuesday night, and two more before sunrise Wednesday.

“It's tragic. It seems like you relive it every day, and I want to reach out to the mothers and let them know you're not alone,” said Brown.

Brown lost her own son in April. Di’Anthony Brown was 15 years old.

“It's been 112 days since my son has been dead,” she said. “It's been long enough for them to find a murderer. It's been long enough for someone to come up and testify and say hey I did this, or I saw that.”

She said she feels hopeless at times, but prays detectives are focusing on finding her son's killer

“Every day I should get up and feel the need to carry on for my two children, but at the same time I get up and realize nothing has been solved in my sons murder.

Di’Anthony Brown was killed April 14, 2020 at 16th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.