Man dies after double shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood last year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after he was injured in a double shooting which occurred more than a year ago in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said 28-year-old Andrew Dennis died on May 21 from complications of a gunshot wound he suffered in February 2020.

On February 25 of last year, Louisville Metro Police responded to a double shooting in the 3700 block of Warren Ave. Both victims, including Dennis, were transported to the hospital.

Another man, 52-year-old Steven Barlow, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Police have not made any arrests in this case.

