LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified a man shot and killed near Wyandotte Park on Tuesday.
Steven Barlow, 52, died at University Hospital after the shooting on Warren Avenue.
A second person was also hurt in the shooting, but their name hasn't been released.
Police have not made any arrests in this case.
