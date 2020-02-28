LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified a man shot and killed near Wyandotte Park on Tuesday.

Steven Barlow, 52, died at University Hospital after the shooting on Warren Avenue.

A second person was also hurt in the shooting, but their name hasn't been released.

Police have not made any arrests in this case.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.