Man wanted in deadly highway shootings captured in Kentucky

Martin Calvin Cox Jr. was arrested and charged with murder in the highway shooting deaths of two people in Rockingham Co.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man wanted in a deadly highway shooting in Rockingham County was captured in just outside of Louisville, Kentucky.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said Martin Calvin Cox Jr., of Browns Summit, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting of two motorcyclists.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said Cox is from the area but was captured in Shepherdsville located in Bullitt County, Kentucky.

“Our investigators have been working with local state and federal partners for several hours now and through team effort and working with the Kentucky state police we were able to take this gentleman into custody without incident,” Sheriff Page said.

Investigators said Cox shot three people riding motorcycles on Highway 29 near Reidsville in the area of the Barnes Street overpass on Monday around 5 p.m.

“We want to put our citizens at ease that we felt this was a targeted event a suspect is in custody for the homicide that occurred yesterday,” Page said.

Law enforcement said Cox was driving the red dually pickup truck they were looking for in connection with the deadly shootings when he was arrested. They have also seized the pickup truck.

"I want to thank the public and everybody else’s help in this case because it’s a horrific case," Page said.

Investigators said after consulting with the District Attorney, they won't be releasing the names of the victims at this time out of safety concerns for the families.

Officials said Monday night's shooting shut down part of US 29 North for about six hours.

Cox is being held at this time in Kentucky.