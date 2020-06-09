2 injured in unrelated shootings in Shawnee, Chickasaw neighborhoods

Police said two people were injured in incidents on Lindell Avenue and at 44th and Broadway on Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating two separate shootings in west Louisville that left two people injured Saturday.

Officials said the first incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Lindell Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Police said a man in his 30’s to 40’s was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Nearly a mile away in the Chickasaw neighborhood, police said they located a male in his late teens to early 20’s also suffering from a gunshot wound near 44th and Broadway around the same time.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. Police said the first victim appears to have non-life threatening injuries while the other is in critical condition undergoing surgery.

Police don’t believe the two shootings are related.

If you have any information on either of these incidents, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

