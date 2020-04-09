2 dead after shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are dead after a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Thursday.
Police responded to the 2400 block of Portland Ave. around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two men dead with gunshots wounds.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call 574-LMPD and may remain anonymous.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
