LMPD: Officers find 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl shot after responding to gunfire call

Police said the teens were shot after someone opened fire on a vehicle they were in.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers injured from gunfire.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Northwestern Ave. near Parker Ave. Once on the scene, they found a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, according to a LMPD press release.

Both were transported to University Hospital.

A shotspotter run led police to the 2400 block of Portland Ave. After talking to witnesses there, they determined the victims were in a vehicle at 25th and Portland when someone opened fire on their car.

The injured teens drove to safety and called for help, LMPD said.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is still investigating.