Teenager dies after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 14-year-old is dead after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood early Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD).

Dwight Mitchell with LMPD said officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Cecil Ave. around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 24. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating this incident and there are no suspects at this time.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

