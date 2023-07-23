Coroner ID's man killed in Mellwood Avenue hit-and-run

Authorities said the driver hit a 26-year-old who was riding on a scooter head-on.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been identified after he was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday in the Clifton neighborhood.

The Jefferson County Coroner said 26-year-old Chase Jeffrey Meade died from blunt force trauma.

Meade was riding a scooter around 3 a.m. near Mellwood and Stevenson Avenues when Metro Police said a vehicle, believed to be black or dark in color, was speeding and passing other vehicles while going east on Mellwood.

The vehicle hit Meade head-on, continuing east on Mellwood and not stopping to help him.

Meade was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD said officers are looking for the person(s) responsible. Their vehicle should have front end damage.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the hit-and-run and/or may have information regarding this case is encouraged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal here.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling this investigation which is ongoing.

