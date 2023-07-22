18-year-old Louisville native killed in Tennessee crash

Austin Peay freshman football player Jeremiah Collins has died after a single-vehicle crash Friday night, according to Nashville Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville native and freshman football player for Austin Peay State University has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tennessee.

According to ABC affiliate WKRN, 18-year-old Jeremiah Collins died on Briley Parkway late Friday.

In their preliminary investigation, Metro Nashville Police said Collins was traveling at a high rate of speed when he attempted to take the I-24 West to Clarksville exit which caused his pickup truck to leave the road and roll several times. The truck came to rest in a grassy area.

Collins was transported to a local hospital but died a short time later.

"We are all devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jeremiah Collins," head football coach Scotty Walden said in a statement released Saturday. "Jeremiah was an outstanding young man who brought an incredible attitude and energy every day. We grieve with the Collins family for their tragic loss and lift them up in prayer.

Collins attended high school in Louisville before transferring and graduating from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee last spring, according to the University.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.