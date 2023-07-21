LMPD: Collision on Routt Road leaves man with 'life-threatening' injuries

The driver of a passenger vehicle traveling southbound on Routt Road didn't turn properly and went off into the ditch line causing the vehicle to rollover.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is left in "life-threatening" condition after a car crash on Friday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service for a car crash in the 7400 block of Routt Road around 12:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a single vehicle collision.

LMPD said the driver of a passenger vehicle traveling southbound on Routt Road didn't turn properly and went off into the ditch line causing the vehicle to rollover.

EMS was called to the scene and took the driver, an adult male and sole occupant of the vehicle, to UofL Hospital with injuries that are "life threatening."

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation which is ongoing.

