Waterfront Park places third in national 'Best Riverwalk' contest

The Louisville park competed with 20 riverwalks across the country.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Park has been recognized as a top three best riverwalk by USA Today’s 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The 85-acre park competed with 20 riverwalks across the country and finished third in the category, which officials say is the highest position the park has ever placed.

“For the past 30 years, this community has worked diligently together to transform our waterfront from an inaccessible eyesore into a world-class park now frequently recognized as one of the best in the nation," Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park, said.

The riverwalk that placed second was the Tampa Riverwalk in Tampa, FL and the first place winner was Detroit International Riverwalk in Detroit, MI.

According to a press release, Waterfront Park was developed in the late 1990’s and has grown and evolved into a "nationally acclaimed destination" for visitors to explore.

Its the "most visited destination" in downtown Louisville, the press release states, with the park welcoming over 2.2 million visitors each year. Waterfront Park is home to hundreds of events, concerts and gatherings for visitors to enjoy.

"We are grateful for the community’s ongoing support and we appreciate the opportunity to share our waterfront’s success story with the rest of the country," Bilitski said.

