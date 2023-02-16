Community shares potential ideas for historic Clarksville site

The community said they want the cabin back, but not just as a replacement; they want to build something better.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — He was the founder of Louisville, so in southern Indiana they are protective about a section of land near the Falls of the Ohio.

On Thursday, a forum discussed what is to become of the land where the historic home of George Rogers Clark used to sit.

The famed replica cabin burned down from suspected arson.

The community said they want the cabin back, but not just as a replacement; they want to build something better.

Jacob Shapley, a property manager with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, presented a preliminary master plan they hope to work on more through public comment.

"The town of Clarksville would like to see a cabin. That makes sense in the area we're in, especially the Clark County, Clarksville," he said. "But other comments would like to see the site developed and be able to be used; families can come on here and picnic and enjoy getting scenery and Little River. They can visit, hopefully, when Orchard Park starts development."

No decisions were made but officials said they're still taking suggestions and are working on preliminary sketches and drawings.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.