Louisville Downtown Partnership announces new spring social event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) announced a new social event in downtown called Sports Park Social.

The free, weekly event will be hosted in the 600 block of W. Washington St. and run alongside league play at Baird Urban Sports Park.

According to a press release from LDP, Sports Park Social will occur on March 15 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and take place every Wednesday and Thursday night through May 18 -- with a pause during the weeks of April 3 and May 1.

The press release states that during the event, W. Washington St. from N. 6th and N. 7th Streets will be closed to vehicles.

Officials say this will allow downtown residents, employees and guests to indulge in various food and drink vendors and watch Pickleball and whiffle ball play.

“By activating Washington Street for this new social event, we hope to offer additional fun and engaging opportunities to those participating in league play and encourage more residents, workers, and visitors to experience this vibrant sports park atmosphere,” Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of LDP, said.

Officials say a local on-site food vendor, as well as Against the Grain, will offer food choices and beer for purchase at the event.

According to the press release, the event is part of "an effort to increase the offering of weeknight activities in the downtown community."

Pickleball and whiffle ball league play at Baird Urban Sports Park begins on March 15. If you are interested in registering for league play, please click here.

