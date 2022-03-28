How to get brunch with your four-legged friends

Waterfront Park and the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) are partnering together to make the Brunch by the Bridge events even more friendly.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — These summer events at the Big Four Lawn are about to get pet-friendly this year.

Waterfront Park and the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) are partnering together to make the Brunch by the Bridge events even more friendly. It will now be called Brunch (& Bark) by the Bridge according to a recent joint press release.

Some of the proceeds from the specialty cocktails will support the KHS.

Some other additions include food trucks and live jazz music. The dates are:

April 3

April 10

June 5

June 12

July 17

The KHS Vice President for Outreach Alisa Gray said they are excited to partner with Waterfront Park.

“What better way to show your support for the animals and KHS than to bring your animal companions to the best Sunday event in town,” she said.

Ethan will be at the event April 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Catie Nelson, a spokesperson for Waterfront Park, said they are thrilled to make Brunch by the Bridge pet-friendly.

“We look forward to welcoming park visitors and their dogs to our event on Sundays in support of our two wonderful non-profit organizations,” said Nelson.

They said all dogs that must be on their leashes, and that are up to date on their vaccinations are welcome to participate.

