'A true community effort' | Bystanders rescue stray dog that jumped off Louisville overpass

The Kentucky Humane Society said the St. Bernard mix they've named Ludwig will require an expensive surgery in order to walk again.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A couple that owns a Louisville bakery was in the right place at the right time to help save the life of a stray dog last weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the Kentucky Humane Society, Griffin and Abigail McGreevy were on their way to their bake shop, Bae's Baekery, on Saturday when they noticed a dog running on the interstate into early morning traffic.

The couple and other onlookers tried to get the dog to safety, but in a panic, he jumped off the interstate and fell 20 feet down to the sidewalk below.

Miraculously, the dog survived the fall. The McGreevy's and others stayed to keep him calm until animal control officers from Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) arrived.

The dog was taken to LMAS to see if his owners would come to get him. When no one claimed him, he was taken to the Kentucky Humane Society for medical care.

KHS said the St. Bernard mix, who they've named Ludwig van Beethoven, sustained a broken femur and three broken metacarpal bones that will require special surgery to fix. The surgery could cost at least $7,000, which is more than KHS' monthly budget for offsite veterinary care, but the team is determined to help him.

"Ludwig has been through so much already and we want to see him walk away from this tragedy with all four of his legs intact," KHS said in a Facebook post.

KHS has already scheduled Ludwig's surgery and he was being prepped for it as of Thursday morning. The shelter is asking for donations to help cover the cost of Ludwig's surgery as well as care for other animals.

"We want to take a moment to thank everyone who helped bring this animal to safety, it was a true community effort," KHS said in the post.

