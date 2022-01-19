Kentucky Humane Society gets $15K donation in honor of Ethan and Travolta

Two dogs, Ethan and Travolta, were saved from death almost exactly one year apart. The donation came from the sales of dog treats created in honor of Ethan.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ethan the dog, whose story of triumph captured the hearts of the Louisville community last year, just celebrated another major milestone. Wednesday, Ethan was joined by Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) staff for a celebration of his one-year rescue anniversary, as well as a major donation to KHS.

Feeders Pet Supply presented a check for $15,000 to Ethan and Travolta, another dog in the care of the shelter. The money will help the Kentucky Humane Society give dogs and cats the care they need through the KHS Helpline.

In January 2021, Ethan was left abandoned and barely alive in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society. Thanks to the dedicated work of the KHS team, Ethan was nursed back to health and made a full recovery. He has since been adopted and has become an advocate for animal welfare in Louisville and beyond.

Travolta shares a similar story. On Jan. 2, 2022, he was brought to the shelter after an Uber driver saw him lying on the side of the road. He had multiple severe infections and was suffering from starvation. While he is still in recovery, Travolta has made huge strides since his arrival at KHS.

"We want to make sure that no animal has to go through what these two dogs have gone through," said Alisa Gray, the vice president of outreach for KHS. "We want to make sure that if someone needs help in their home, we are here."

The $15,000 donation was made possible from the proceeds of the Incredipet Ethan's Choice Biscuits, sold at Feeders Pet Supply stores.

