'It's time to have some fun' | Thunder Over Louisville returns to Waterfront Park in 2022

After a two year hiatus, Thunder Over Louisville will return to its original glory at Waterfront Park on April 23, 2022.

On Thursday, officials with the Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) announced that the annual fireworks show will return to Waterfront Park. The theme for this year is fitting: The Legend Returns.

This year's event will be held on April 23, 2022, and spectators will be welcomed back after a two-year hiatus.

KDF President Matt Gibson said he was excited to announce that they were "bringing Thunder back home."

In addition to the air show and fireworks, the drone show will return to Thunder Over Louisville after its 2021 debut. Gibson said it will be held before the fireworks over the Second Street Bridge.

"The festival is all about celebration and fun," said Wayne Hettinger, the producer of Thunder of Louisville. "It's time to have some fun."

Humana, the newest sponsor for this year's festival, will provide free rides to Waterfront Park through TARC on the day of the event.

Additional details are expected to be released closer to the show. Admission to Thunder Over Louisville is free with the purchase of a Pegasus Pin.

Click here for more information on Kentucky Derby Festival events for 2022.

Last year, spectators were encouraged to watch Thunder Over Louisville from home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The show was held at multiple secret locations across Louisville and southern Indiana.

Most KDF events, including Thunder Over Louisville and the Pegasus Parade, were canceled in 2020.

