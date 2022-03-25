Monkey escapes exhibit from Louisville Zoo, returned safely

Zookeepers found the small transfer chute panel had failed and repairs are underway, Louisville Zoo spokesperson Kyle Shepherd said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the Louisville Zoo’s own went on a little adventure Friday morning after escaping from its exhibit.

Louisville Zoo spokesperson Kyle Shepard said Rajesh’s (Raj) keeper found the Colobus monkey a few feet outside of his exhibit around 10 a.m. These monkeys aren't considered dangerous and don’t pose a threat to people or other animals around them.

Shepherd said visitors were asked to step away from the exhibit while zookeepers focused on getting Raj back into his exhibit. He was safely returned to his space around 11:30 a.m.

“The safety of our animals, guests and staff is our top priority,” said Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney. “Colobus monkeys do not pose any danger to humans, and Raj was not at any risk during his short venture outside of his exhibit space. Our team undergoes extensive training for emergency situations that may arise, and I am proud of our team’s swift work to return Raj to his exhibit space safely.”

The small transfer chute panel connected to his exhibit had somehow failed, and repairs are underway, Shepherd said.

