Help clean up downtown Louisville, get rewarded with free beer

Brightside and the Downtown Louisville Partnership host Sweep & Sip events each month to keep the city beautiful - and volunteers are rewarded.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cleaning up litter isn't a pleasant task, but it's necessary to keep our streets and parks beautiful. Brightside, a Louisville community organization, is teaming up with the Louisville Downtown Partnership to make this job a little more rewarding - with free beer.

The Sweep & Sip events are held on the first Sunday of every month, except in the winter. Brightside provides the tools and volunteers provide the labor - picking up trash to beautify downtown Louisville.

Once the job is finished, volunteers get to enjoy a free beer from a participating local brewery.

"There's a lot of work with litter to be done in our city," said Brightside event and volunteer coordinator Lorri Roberts.

Brightside has been keeping Louisville beautiful since 1986 through "clean and green activities" that everyone can help with. Over the last five years, more than 300 tons of garbage have been picked up through Brightside clean-up events.

"It's always amazing to drive down the street that's been recently cleaned and know that you were part of that cleanup," Roberts said.

Two more Sweep & Sip events will be held in 2021, in October and November. Click here for more information on the next event.

Huge thanks to TEN20 Craft Brewery for hosting the Sept Sweep & Sip event. We had a great turnout of volunteers and Mayor Greg Fischer who helped keep our city clean and green!! Posted by Brightside on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

If that doesn't fit your schedule, Brightside is hosting a Community Fall Cleanup event on Oct. 23. The organization said this event is perfect for sports teams, Boy/Girl Scout groups or corporate team building. To sign up for the community event, click here.

The organization also helps coordinate neighborhood cleanup events and provides educational resources about the importance of a clean city. A full list of events and other resources is available online.

Keeping our neighborhoods and cities clean isn't just a mission in Louisville, either. National CleanUp Day, a day dedicated to doing your part in keeping our world beautiful, is Saturday, Sept. 18.

In 2019, more than 2 million volunteers around the country participated in National CleanUp Day, collecting 18 million pounds of waste in one day. For more on this initiative, visit the National CleanUp Day website.

