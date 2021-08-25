New school community center to help meet basic needs for Louisville students

The Student Achievement Community Center at Newburg Middle is stocked with school supplies as well as clothes and food to help students succeed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a year of planning, an idea to help local students is coming to fruition at Newburg Middle School.

Thanks to a group of community partners, the Student Achievement Community Center (SACC) is set to open Wednesday morning. The center is packed with anything a student may need to eliminate many of the barriers that may keep them from focusing on school.

The center provides school supplies like pencils and notebooks but also has new clothes, shoes, toiletry items and food.

"This place is essentially a game-changer for our students and our families," said Ronnie Stoner, the youth service coordinator for Newburg Middle School.

Companies like Amazon, Lowe's, Meijer, California Closet and Zappos donated money and items to SACC to make sure it's always stocked.

The school is still looking for community partners and donors. If you are able to help, you can contact Stoner at 502-313-4509.

